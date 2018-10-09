CCSD withholding payment to bus company amidst driver shortage

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is withholding part of its payment to Durham School Services after officials said Durham is not meeting the standard.
CCSD pays Durham $19 Million a year and will be withholding 10% of the districts payment for August and September.
The district’s standard for the bus company is to have a 110% driver rate, the district’s transportation director said that is not being met.
“They’re not meeting the standard that needs to be met. They’re supposed to have a 110% driver rate, so they should be around 400 drivers right now,” CCSD Executive Director of Transportation William Jeff Scott said. “So, we are withholding ten percent of their monthly invoice because they’re not meeting the standards of their contract.”
Scott said they started the school year at a 107% driver rate and are now below the 100% mark.
As of Tuesday, Mt. Pleasant has more bus routes than drivers which has parents concerned when they aren’t sure if or when their kids will get picked up or brought back home.
“This is just not ideal if he’s standing at the bus stop wondering if the bus is coming,” Laurie Markwald said.
Some notifications parents have been receiving have said, “Rt 215 will need to wait for a bus to come back and get them. This will be approx. a 45-60 min wait.”
“We can’t fix it overnight, but it needs to be fixed as quick as possible,” CCSD Board Member Michael Miller said.
Miller created a transportation committee and designed a rubric to measure late bus times.
“22% of the late buses in august was due to the lack of a driver,” Miller said.
“I think it’s frustrating for everybody,” Scott said. “Obviously from the parents and students stand point. It affects them directly on a daily basis. That’s just not the kind of service as a district that we expect our parent and children to deal with every day.”
Scott said the district will only pay for the routes that have a primary driver every day and not for the routes where drivers make an extra trip.
Parents said with bus changes popping up almost daily, they want more communication to be delivered before the delay will happen.
“In the afternoon, no notification that he wasn’t coming home at 4 o’clock on the bus like he normally does,” Markwald said. “Then a text from my son,'There’s no bus. Can you pick me up at Laing?”
Scott said the district wants people to use the Remind notification, because that’s what has been used on a day to day basis.
He said there could be some changes coming by Friday that would let parents know bus delays ahead of time.
“We’ve talked the last couple of weeks about making sure we push that further to give information to parents say the week before. So, if we know there are certain routes that will not be serviced by a primary driver next week by Friday afternoon. Durham needs to put out a message to the parents through the remind app to know what to expect next week for their route,” Scott said.
CCSD has a contract with Durham until 2020.
Durham is actively trying to hire new drivers. You can apply here. http://www.durhamschoolservices.com/Pages/default.aspx
You can sign up for the bus notifications and send transportation complaints here. https://www.ccsdschools.com/divisions/operations/transportation
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.