Charleston named among America’s best 20 food cities

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A new national survey places Charleston in 20th place in the nations “Best Food Cities.”
Wallet Hub ranked a total of 182 cities in its annual survey, which took into account 29 key metrics that included the average cost of groceries, the number of restaurants, restaurant rankings and food festivals per capita.
CLICK HERE to read full report.
The Holy City ranked 31st in craft breweries and wineries per capita, 87th in coffee and tea shops per capita and 48th in restaurants per capita.
It ranked 58th in average beer and wine prices and 81st in gourmet specialty-food stores per capita.
In all of those rankings, 91th was considered average.
Portland, Oregon came out on top of the 2018 rankings. San Francisco came in at second place and Miami came in third.
