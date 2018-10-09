Charleston police searching for man wanted for theft

Charleston police searching for man wanted for theft
William Wade Andrews (Source: Charleston Police Dept.)
October 9, 2018 at 12:39 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 12:39 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a suspect in the theft of a bicycle.

William Wade Andrews is wanted for petit larceny and possession of tools capable of being used in a crime, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

Andrews frequents the downtown and College of Charleston area, Francis said.

He is 5-foot-10, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-720-3913 or email Investigator Mapp at mappk@charleston-sc.gov.

