Charleston takes top spot in Conde Nast Reader’s Choice Awards

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Holy City has once again come out on top taking the first place spot for top U.S. small city in Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards.
It’s all part of the magazine’s annual award event which surveys readers and asks them for their favorite destinations in not only the U.S. but the world.
Officials say they received more than 429,000 surveys.
Readers put Charleston as the number one small city in a list of 20.
“Folks think of Charleston as a small town, and that’s true if you’re just looking at the numbers,” stated the listing for Charleston."But when you consider history, culture, food, and charm, this city punches like a giant—no wonder it’s topped our list of best small cities for eight years running."
The Holy City wasn’t the only South Carolina city listed, as Greenville also came in at number nine.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.