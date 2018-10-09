Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen after crash

A crash blocked all but one eastbound lane of I-26 near the Aviation Avenue exit. (Source: SCDOT)
By Abbey O'Brien | October 9, 2018 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated October 9 at 1:01 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes of I-26 reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. after a lunchtime crash that sent two people to the hospital.

For a brief time, all lanes, including an exit ramp, were blocked. The far-right lane opened as crews worked to remove vehicles blocking the roadway, leading up to a major backup.

The crash was reported at 12:14 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Charleston County deputies say a vehicle collided into a stationary SHEP truck.

EMS took both parties to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.

At 12:50 p.m., Live 5 Traffic Tracker indicated it is taking 56 minutes to get from Summerville to downtown, a trip that would normally take 18 to 20 minutes.

