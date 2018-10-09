Crews working to restore power, repair damaged pole on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) - Approximately 2,500 people on the Isle of Palms will be without power while crews repair a power pole.
SCE&G says a truck struck a power pole on 45th Avenue.
The outage is expected to last until approximately 4 p.m. while crews make repairs.
The affected area includes 42nd Avenue to the northeast tip of the island, most of Wild Dunes, Dewees, Capers and Bull Islands, SCE&G says.
An earlier Twitter post from the utility said the outage affected 1,900 customers.
