Crews working to restore power, repair damaged pole on Isle of Palms
SCE&G says a truck struck a power pole on 45th Avenue. (Source: Isle of Palms Police)
By Patrick Phillips | October 9, 2018 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 12:58 PM

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) - Approximately 2,500 people on the Isle of Palms will be without power while crews repair a power pole.

SCE&G says a truck struck a power pole on 45th Avenue.

The outage is expected to last until approximately 4 p.m. while crews make repairs.

The affected area includes 42nd Avenue to the northeast tip of the island, most of Wild Dunes, Dewees, Capers and Bull Islands, SCE&G says.

An earlier Twitter post from the utility said the outage affected 1,900 customers.

