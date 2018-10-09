DHEC to inspect N. Charleston school amid rodent concerns

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The state’s health department will inspect Garrett Academy’s food service area Tuesday after photos depicting a rodent problem went viral on social media.
The Charleston County School District said there has been no evidence of rodents issues in the school’s kitchen. But the district asked the Department of Health and Environmental Control to validate the condition of the school’s cafeteria.
Graphic photos published on social media showed rodents that had been caught in traps.
A statement from the school district confirmed the images were taken at Garrett on or about Aug. 22.
“The traps in the photo were set in one classroom and disposed of by a school staff member who didn’t inform the district’s facilities and maintenance office of the issue,” the statement read.
District officials say a certified pest control specialist has been and is visiting the school three to five times a week.
CCSD Board Member Kevin Hollinshead said this wasn’t the first time he’s heard of a rodent issue at Garrett. He said the operations director told him the railroad tracks and ponds around the back of the school is a breeding ground for rats.
DHEC said it would publish the inspection results online once available.
CCSD officials said Monday evening that during last school year $300,000 was spent to repair and fill openings in the school.
