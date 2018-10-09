First witnesses take the stand in Tammy Moorer kidnapping trial

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The kidnapping trial of Tammy Moorer began with opening statements on Tuesday morning.
Moorer is charged in connection with the Decemember 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
“We are here because she can’t be,” solicitor Christopher Helms said during his opening statement while pointing to a photo of Elvis that was displayed for the jury.
In their opening, the prosecution noted that Elvis and Tammy Moorer’s husband, Sidney Moorer, had a relationship. Eventually, the defendant called Elvis to confront her.
The prosecution said during its opening that witnesses will testify that Heather was scared.
Defense attorney Casey Brown said in his opening statement no one is going to get on the witness stand and say Tammy Moorer and Heather Elvis were physically together. He added there is no evidence from Elvis showing she was in the Moorers' truck.
The first witness of the trial was Jessica Cooke, who was at a manager at the former Tilted Kilt at Broadway at the Beach, where Elvis worked in 2013.
According to Cooke, she was aware of the relationship between Elvis and Sidney Moorer.
Moorer also worked there as a maintenance technician and would bring Elvis bagels and coffee, according to the witness.
On cross examination by the defense, Cooke was asked about Elvis’ weight gain. The witness said Elvis took a pregnancy test that came back as an error.
The second witness of the day was Jodi Davenport, who worked as server at the Tilted Kilt in 2013 and was friendly with Elvis.
According to Davenport’s testimony, Elvis was afraid of Tammy Moorer but not Sidney Moorer.
On cross examination from the defense, Davenport noted she never Tammy Moorer in person and that the defendant never came to the Tilted Kilt.
Stephen Schiraldi, who also testified during Sidney Moorer’s 2016 kidnapping trial, took the stand and recounted going on a date with Elvis on Dec. 17, 2013, just before she disappeared.
According to Schiraldi, he and Elvis had dinner at Bandito’s restaurant, he taught her how to drive a manual transmission, they went to the movies, and then he took her home. The two planned to meet up the next day, he testified.
Schiraldi said he tried to get in touch with Elvis the next day, but she didn’t answer. He testified Elvis’ roommate contacted him later to say they couldn’t find her.
The final witness before the lunch break was Horry County Police Cpl. Casey Guskiewicz, who showed dashcam video of a re-creation of the route he took to Peachtree Landing, where he found Elvis’ car.
That video, he testified, was taken on a different night with the same conditions.
Previously, Sidney Moorer was tried for kidnapping. His June 2016 trial ended in a hung jury.
