Fisherman rescues 4-foot alligator from cold waters of Lake Michigan

WAUKEGAN, IL (WLS/CNN) - A 4-foot alligator found swimming with its mouth bound in Lake Michigan was safely captured and transported to an animal protection organization, where it will receive a second lease on life.
David Castaneda was kayaking and fishing in the lake Monday when he spotted the gator feet from his kayak. The animal had blue tape around its snout, according to an employee at Larsen Marine Service, who assisted in capturing it.
"It was just so weird. So, it's like something out of the ordinary,” Castaneda said. “It's not supposed to be here. It can't defend itself and it had its mouth closed, so it was going to die if I just left it there.”
October in Chicago is not the ideal climate for alligators, who prefer freshwater environments where temperatures are above 70 degrees, according to Florida State University.
Not wanting to wait for animal control, Castaneda caught the creature.
"So, I just changed my lure to one that was more of a bigger hook and threw it over its back. It hooked on to the little scales that it has on its back, and I started pulling it towards me slowly, so it wouldn't freak out."
The animal was transported to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest, IL, a city-run facility designed to teach visitors about animal conservation. There are other alligators there to keep him company.
Experts say the alligator would not have survived more than a few weeks in Lake Michigan with winter coming.
While officials do not know how the alligator ended up in the lake, Larsen Marine said on Facebook someone may have dumped it there.
