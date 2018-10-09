Folly Beach to consider ban on chain businesses

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - Folly Beach could soon ban chain businesses from opening their doors on the island portion of the city.
City Council will be voting Tuesday night on an ordinance that would block any business which has 10 or more locations anywhere in the world from opening up a store on the island.
If it passes, the two chain businesses already on the island, Subway and the BP gas station on Folly Road, will be grandfathered in and remain.
This ordinance would only be in effect from the Folly River to the Atlantic Ocean, so the city’s Harris Teeter would also stay open for business.
There already is a ban on drive-thru businesses right now which has kept many chains away.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says the main reason the city wants this put this into place is to protect small businesses.
“I think it’s good to keep the businesses of Folly Beach, Folly Beach,” Goodwin said. “The goal is to keep mom and pop places healthy and alive.”
