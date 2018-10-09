LIST: Lowcountry closings related to Hurricane Michael

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - School districts, colleges and businesses are monitoring weather to determine whether they will need to make schedule changes because of Hurricane Michael.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for most of the Lowcountry because of the expected impact of Michael once it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday and then moves toward the Carolinas.
Here is the current list of closures.
Check back as this list will be updated as we confirm additional schedule changes.
- Lowcountry Regional EMS Council EMS programs will be canceled starting Wednesday. Programs will resume on Monday All clinical rotations are canceled starting Wednesday and may resume on Saturday. The office will be closed starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed until Monday at 9 a.m.
- Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Any changes to Thursday’s normal operating schedule will be announced by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Please monitor the college’s website and social media for any updates.
Lowcountry school districts say they are continuing to monitor weather reports.
Charleston County School District, Berkeley County School District and Dorchester County School District 2 officials all say they are monitoring weather conditions and will announce any changes in schedules as they become necessary.
