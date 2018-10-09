Man convicted in 1973 double murder to have parole hearing Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man convicted of a double murder on Folly Beach will have a parole hearing Wednesday.
Richard Valenti has spent more than 40 years in prison for the murders of the two teenage girls.
In 1973, the former Charleston-based sailor killed 14-year-old Sherri Clark and her friend, 13-year-old Alexis Latimer.
Police say Valenti kidnapped the girls on Folly Beach and took them to his home on East Arctic Avenue where he put nooses around their necks in a shower stall, kicked their chairs out from under them and watched them die.
Their bodies were found ten months later buried in shallow graves on the beach.
Valenti was convicted of the two murders but at the time, the law allowed him to be eligible for parole after serving just ten years.
He has been eligible for parole 19 times and has been denied at every hearing.
