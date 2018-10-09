FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Watch issued for Lowcountry ahead of Michael’s Florida landfall

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Lowcountry as Hurricane Michael churns toward a Florida landfall Wednesday.
South Carolina can expect to begin experiencing the effects of the storm through Thursday.
The tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Allendale Counties.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said Michael will bring some heavy rainfall, gusty winds, an isolated tornado threat and coastal flooding. Inland flooding is also possible, he said.
The coastal flooding will be elevated Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday because of very high Perigean tides over 7.0 feet.
“Look for impacts to start Wednesday afternoon Wednesday night and all day Thursday,” he said. “By Friday the storm will be pulling away and we will dry out and cool a bit.”
Michael remained a strong Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday morning, but is expected strengthen rapidly and reach at least Category 3 intensity, becoming a major hurricane, by Tuesday night.
Storm surge and hurricane warnings are in effect for the northeastern gulf coast.
At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Hurricane Michael was located near latitude 24.1 North, longitude 85.9 West, or about 420 miles south of Panama City, Florida.
Michael is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph.
A north-northwestward to northward motion is expected through Tuesday night,
followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.
On the forecast track, the center of Michael will continue to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico this morning, then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday and Tuesday night. The center of Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. When maximum sustained winds reach 96 mph, Michael will be reclassified as a Category 2 storm.
Strengthening is expected, and Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane, a storm of at least Category 3 intensity, when it makes landfall in Florida. Weakening is expected after landfall as Michael moves through the southeastern United States.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. NOAA buoy 42003 recently reported one-minute mean winds of 40 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 mb (28.74 inches).
