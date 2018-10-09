Missing Charleston woman was rescued from car trunk in 2010

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman missing in Charleston is the same woman who called 911 from the trunk of her car in 2010 after she says she was forced inside.
That’s according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Charleston Police are looking for 33-year-old Brandy Leigh Scott. They say she was last seen two weeks ago by her roommate on Line Street.
Charleston police say these incidents are not connected.
The say Brandy Scott is known to frequent West Ashley, Downtown Charleston, North Charleston and Ridgeville.
Investigators don't know why or how she went missing.
A 2010 incident report from Ravenel says Scott called 911 from the trunk of her car and that deputies were able to rescue her.
Live 5 News interviewed her right after the incident.
She told deputies she was forced inside the trunk by Jeremiah Brown and that he drove off with her inside.
The report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Scott let Brown use her EBT Card in exchange for cash. Brown wanted his money back when he says there was only $10 on her card and that he had given her more.
Brown said he never placed Scott in the trunk. Scott said he did and she says he assaulted her.
Witnesses listed in the report say Scott made a comment prior to the incident that if she staged a kidnapping she could get her kids back. Scott denied that.
According to court documents Brown's kidnapping charge was dropped because the victim did not cooperate. However, he did plead guilty to assault and battery.
Charleston police say Scott may still be with her car. It’s a 2006 Chevy Cobalt with South Carolina Tags: PNV757.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 843-720-2539 or 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.