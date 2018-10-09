One of oldest US coal companies files for bankruptcy

FILE - This file photo taken May 25, 2013, shows an aerial view of Colstrip power plants 1,2,3 & 4 and the Westmoreland coal mines near Colstrip, Mont. Westmoreland Coal Co. of Englewood, Colo., filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, to deal with steep debt and declining world demand. Company officials say the Chapter 11 filing is part of a restructuring agreement with an unnamed group of lenders. Company officials say operations won't be interrupted and there are no expected staff reductions. Westmoreland has coal mines in Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Ohio, North Dakota and Texas and a coal-fired power plant in North Carolina. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP, File) (Larry Mayer)