Police searching for Domino’s Pizza armed robbery suspects caught on camera

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police officers are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera in an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza.
It happened on the night of Sept. 29 at the location on 6541 Rivers. Ave.
NCPD officials said both suspects appeared to be wearing the same yellow and black gloves with an unknown emblem on them.
If you have information, you are urged to call Det. D. Pritchard at 843-740-2656 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
