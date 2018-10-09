‘Quick fixes’ for yard flooding could damage sewage system

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - What seems like simple remedies for flooding could cause damage to the sewage system, Charleston Water System officials say.
After a day of heavy rain, when storm water flows down a street causes flooding, some people try to alleviate the flooding by opening the white sewer cap in their yards to let the water drain. Others modify manhole covers. A broken manhole allows streams of storm water to enter the sewage system.
Sewage drains are designed to capture waste waste water from homes and businesses for the water to be treated. But the Charleston Water System says the sewage system is not designed to handle the influx of floodwater. Their system, they say, is only designed to treat waste water.
Waste Water treatment is the most expensive operation for CWS. So when stormwater comes in, it has to be treated in the same way, increasing the amount of water treated and the money it takes to do so.
Charleston Water charges customers a monthly fee if they intentionally route water into the sewage system.
They also warn that allowing floodwaters into the system could also cause your home’s sewage to back up.
CWS officials say they will replace missing sewer caps and repair manhole covers for free.
