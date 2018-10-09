Sgt. Terrance Carraway remembered as peacemaker, mentor and hero

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - People are remembering the life of a Florence police sergeant who was shot and killed in the line of duty last Wednesday.
On Monday, hundreds of people came out to Sgt. Terrance Caraway’s funeral at the Florence Center.
The 52-year-old was killed during an ambush that left six other law enforcement officers injured. He impacted the lives of those around him and served as a role model to many.
When you ask people about Sgt. Carraway you’ll learn that there’s many things that make him memorable.
Carl Majors works as a law enforcement officer at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and works at the detention center.
He remembers his first time meeting Carraway.
“He was a very warm human being," Majors said."Our first encounter, he shook my hand and hugged me as our first greeting. I was receptive to that and I really did respect that."
Majors says he’s only heard positive things about him.
“I’m also hearing positive things from inmates, they’re talking about their encounters with him,” Majors said. “How he tried to encourage other kids who may have been stringed on the wrong path how he encouraged them to do better in life.”
Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and military personnel from across the state and nation attended the funeral.
The Axeman Firefighters motorcycle club in Myrtle Beach attended the services. Steve Kelsey said his group wanted to be there to show support though they had never met Carraway.
“It hits you in the gut. It breaks your heart. Unfortunately it’s a part of the job,” Kelsey said. “We live it as firefighters as well and so do police officers.”
Former State Trooper Albert Mobley says he met Carraway more than 25 years ago.
“He was humble. Always had that smile, always good to people and wanted to help however he could,” Mobley said.
Mobley says he remembers attending a funeral with Carraway for another officer that was killed around 1990.
“I can remember him and I talking and him just being so sad for what had happened at that time,” Mobley said.
Michelle and Chester Cross says Mobley had just visited their home to talk with them last week. They would often ask him for advice. Michelle says she’s known Carraway for years and had recently called the police department to speak to a supervisor.
That’s when Carraway showed up.
“His personality is so awesome. You just look at him one time. He just touches your heart. Good, good spirited man,” Michelle said.
The chief of his department said he died the way he lived his life, a hero.
Carla Eady says he served as a mentor to her children and that Carraway helped support parents as well.
“My baby girl is named Ciara. She’s in the military and because of him that’s why she went into the military. He was so inspiring,” Eaddy said.
That inspiration he instilled in so many people will live on.
“Even though he wore the badge, he was humble and tried to help however he could,” Mobley said.
Carraway was with the Florence Police Department for more than 30 years.
He was also a retired Air Force reservist and served with with the 315th Security Forces Squadran at the Charleston Air Force Base.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.