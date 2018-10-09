South Carolina lawmakers react to news of Haley’s resignation from U.N.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Local lawmakers are reacting about U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s decision to step down from her post.
Several state lawmakers who represent districts in the Lowcountry say they were shocked by the news, but also very supportive of Haley.
Representative Lin Bennett (R-Dist 114) empathizes with Haley’s decision to step down from such a challenging assignment.
"I imagine that this job is 24/7. And half the world hates you and half the world picks on you and beats you up. And she's strong, I mean she stands up to it, but eventually it's just gotta wear you out," Bennett said.
And Sen. Chip Campsen (R- Dist 43) said Haley's timing couldn't be better.
“She is resigning at the pinnacle of her career and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s like selling your stocks when they are ahead as opposed to after the crash happens,” Campsen said.
Both Bennett and Campsen say Haley has a bright political future, and they wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a run for president in her future.
