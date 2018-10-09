Tropical Storm Watches issued for parts of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hurricane Michael continues to move northward in the Gulf of Mexico and is likely to make landfall in the Panhandle of Florida midday Wednesday. Michael will weaken as it tracks into central Georgia and eventually through the Carolinas on Thursday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties for the potential of tropical storm force winds(39 mph or greater) in the next 48 hours. The main concerns from Michael for the Lowcountry will be brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, coastal flooding and isolated tornadoes. The extent of all of these are to be determined by the eventual track of the storm. The farther west the track goes, the lesser the impacts will be in the Lowcountry. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.