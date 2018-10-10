Canada set to become largest country with legal pot sales

In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, Sarah Campbell, of the Craft Cannabis Association of British Columbia, visits with employees at the Warmland Centre, a medical marijuana dispensary in Mill Bay, British Columbia on Vancouver Island. As Canada prepares to become the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace on Oct. 17, 2018, some longtime illegal growers who operate on a much smaller scale worry they won't get licensed or will get steamrolled by much larger producers. Campbell said many small growers envision a day when they can host visitors who can tour their operations and sample the product, as is the case with wineries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP)