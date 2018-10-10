FIRST ALERT: Overturned truck causes hazmat spill on I-26 EB

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A hazmat spill has closed all eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County.
The spill was reported at 2:06 a.m. four miles east of the Harleyville exit at mile marker 177. That would put the closure between the Harleyville and Ridgeville exits.
The crash itself happened shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
There is no word on when the lanes are expected to be reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
