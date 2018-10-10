Folly Beach officials worry Michael could cause more sand loss after impact from Florence

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials on Folly Beach are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Michael while still recovering from sand loss due to Hurricane Florence.
Although Folly Beach dodged bad weather conditions from Hurricane Florence, a portion of the beach suffered from a loss of sand.
Sand loss from Florence came during a beach renourishment project, which is targeted at replacing sand lost on Folly Beach during Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma.
On Monday, Folly Beach officials announced the crew behind the renourishment project agreed to replace sand lost during Florence while they continue to replace sand lost during Matthew and Irma.
As another storm threatens South Carolina, officials on Folly Beach said the same option may not be possible for sand loss from Hurricane Michael.
Officials on Folly Beach said they have not distributed sand bags.
For now, city officials are just encouraging people to watch the weather and remain cautious.
