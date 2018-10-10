Georgetown Co. investigator suffers reaction while inspecting evidence

A Georgetown County Sheriff's investigator suffered an adverse reaction while examining evidence from a shooting. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | October 10, 2018 at 11:35 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 11:35 AM

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - An investigator with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after suffering an adverse reaction while inspecting evidence from a Tuesday night shooting.

EMS took the investigator to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital after he experienced the reaction while examining evidence connected with a shooting in the Francis Marion Convenience Store parking lot.

“The investigator seems to be recovering and is expected to make a full recovery," Georgetown County Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

The shooting, reported at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, sent a 24-year-old to the hospital, deputies said. The suspected gunman, a 20-year-old, was still on the run Wednesday morning.

