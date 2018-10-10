Georgetown Co. investigator suffers reaction while inspecting evidence

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - An investigator with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after suffering an adverse reaction while inspecting evidence from a Tuesday night shooting.
EMS took the investigator to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital after he experienced the reaction while examining evidence connected with a shooting in the Francis Marion Convenience Store parking lot.
“The investigator seems to be recovering and is expected to make a full recovery," Georgetown County Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver said.
The shooting, reported at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, sent a 24-year-old to the hospital, deputies said. The suspected gunman, a 20-year-old, was still on the run Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.