Health inspection finds evidence of rodents at Garrett Academy food service area

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Inspectors from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control found signs of rodents at Garrett Academy.
Their report noted inspectors “observed evidence of rodent activity in the dry storage room.”
The inspection, conducted Tuesday, ended with the school’s cafeteria receiving an overall score of 94 percent.
The discovery of rodent activity cost the cafeteria two points in its final score.
The inspector also ordered the problem be corrected within 10 days or warned that the facility could face a downgraded score.
The Charleston County School District called in DHEC inspectors on Tuesday to inspect the school’s food service area. CCSD officials requested DHEC “validate the condition of the school’s cafeteria,” according to a statement from the district.
District officials requested the inspection after graphic photos of rodents that had been caught in traps left in a Garrett classroom were published on social media.
The district confirmed in a statement that the photos were taken at the school on or about Aug. 22, but said the school staff member who set the traps and later disposed of them did not inform the district’s facilities and maintenance office about the problem.
District officials say a certified pest control specialist has been and is visiting the school three to five times a week.
The cafeteria’s follow-up inspection is set for Oct. 19.
