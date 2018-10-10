Heavy rain, high tide prompts flooding concerns for downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The combination of a high tide and heavy rain expected from Hurricane Michael is expected to cause ponding on roadways.
It could even close some flood-prone downtown streets.
High tide Wednesday morning is expected to reach seven feet. Tuesday’s high tide was almost as high and created some ponding and minor flooding.
Coastal flooding is also likely as rain moves in. The current forecast calls for the Lowcountry, which is under a tropical storm warning, to begin seeing rain later Wednesday and through Thursday.
But by Thursday evening, the rain is expected to taper off as the storm moves north.
