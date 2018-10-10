Live 5 Scambusters: Securing yourself after the Facebook breach

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and in light of the recent Facebook breach, it’s a good time to consider creating stronger passwords.
The Facebook breach affected 90 million users through a glitch in the “View As” feature. It gave access to your personal data. If your account was affected, you were logged out of your account and had to log back in. Facebook said it fixed the glitch, but the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs put out a warning with ways to protect yourself. It included the following tips:
- Change your password and security questions.
- Watch out for phishing attempts.
- Take advantage of Facebook security options.
- Consider what you share and who sees it.
- Use antivirus or anti-spyware software and a firewall.
Speaking of passwords, the National Cyber Security Alliance has recommendations when creating a new password. Passwords should be at least 12 characters long and you could use a short sentence or phrase. Just make it easy to remember and add a number and special character. Make sure you use different passwords for different accounts, or at least separate work and personal accounts and passwords. It’s also a good idea to use the strongest authentication available such as biometrics or security keys.
If you think you’ve been scammed, report it the Department of Consumer Affairs to make sure the information You can report it to SCDCA by calling 844-835-5322 or online here.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
