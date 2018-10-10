Local polling managers still needed for November election

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Poll managers are needed to staff Charleston County precincts for the upcoming election.
The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration says some of the responsibilities of poll managers include processing voters, distributing ballots and activating the voting system machines.
Poll managers must also ensure that election law and procedures are being enforced.
Staff is needed at polling locations in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, Hollywood, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Wadmalaw Island.
Poll managers are paid $135 and must attend a training.
For additional qualifications, and to apply, visit https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/files/PM-Application.pdf?r=772.
The deadline to apply is October 26. The general election is November 6.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.