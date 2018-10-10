Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 8)

Philip Simmons at Oceanside is the Game of the Week

By Kevin Bilodeau | October 9, 2018 at 9:24 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 9:48 PM

Week 7 of the Lowcountry High School football season kicks off on Friday night with Philip Simmons at Oceanside highlighting the schedule. Check back throughout the week for previews and on Friday night for updated scores, raw video and more.

Philip Simmons (2-5) at Oceanside Collegiate (5-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

RAW: Philip Simmons' Eric Bendig previews Oceanside Collegiate

Ft. Dorchester (6-1) at Stall (0-6)

Cane Bay (3-3) at Stratford (3-3)

Berkeley (5-1) at James Island (2-4)

Summerville (5-2) at West Ashley (3-4)

Wando (2-4) at Goose Creek (2-4)

Colleton County (2-4) at Hilton Head

Academic Magnet (3-4) at Bishop England (2-4)

Hanahan (3-3) at Georgetown

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Woodland (4-2)

Burke (3-4) at Timberland (4-2)

North Charleston (1-5) at Garrett (3-3)

Military Magnet (0-6) at St. John’s (4-2)

Charleston Charter (1-5) at Baptist Hill (3-2)

Bethune-Bowman at Cross (0-7)

Heathwood Hall at First Baptist (6-1)

Porter-Gaud (6-1) at Augusta Christian

Dorchester Academy (3-4) at Hilton Head Prep

Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep (3-4)

Northwood Academy (0-7) at Pinewood Prep (0-7)

