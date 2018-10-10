Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 8)

Week 7 of the Lowcountry High School football season kicks off on Friday night with Philip Simmons at Oceanside highlighting the schedule. Check back throughout the week for previews and on Friday night for updated scores, raw video and more.
Philip Simmons (2-5) at Oceanside Collegiate (5-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ft. Dorchester (6-1) at Stall (0-6)
Cane Bay (3-3) at Stratford (3-3)
Berkeley (5-1) at James Island (2-4)
Summerville (5-2) at West Ashley (3-4)
Wando (2-4) at Goose Creek (2-4)
Colleton County (2-4) at Hilton Head
Academic Magnet (3-4) at Bishop England (2-4)
Hanahan (3-3) at Georgetown
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Woodland (4-2)
Burke (3-4) at Timberland (4-2)
North Charleston (1-5) at Garrett (3-3)
Military Magnet (0-6) at St. John’s (4-2)
Charleston Charter (1-5) at Baptist Hill (3-2)
Bethune-Bowman at Cross (0-7)
Heathwood Hall at First Baptist (6-1)
Porter-Gaud (6-1) at Augusta Christian
Dorchester Academy (3-4) at Hilton Head Prep
Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep (3-4)
Northwood Academy (0-7) at Pinewood Prep (0-7)
