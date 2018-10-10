Man charged in shooting over bag of potato chips, deputies say

RUFFIN, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies arrested a man they say shot a teenage family member over a bag of potato chips.
Ryan Langdale is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstruction of justice, according to Colleton County Sheriff’s Maj. J. W. Chapman.
Deputies responded to a home on Hudson Mill Road in Ruffin on Sept. 29 to a report of an accidental shooting, Chapman said.
Investigators say the 17-year-old victim was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso. The victim and Langdale told deputies the teen had accidently shot himself while cleaning a hunting rifle. The victim was rushed into surgery and eventually transferred to a Charleston area hospital for further care.
But investigators say there were several inconsistencies between the statements and the physical eivdence.
The victim told investigators in a later interview that the shooting was intentional and that Langdale shot him after warning him not to eat Langdon’s potato chips. The account provided by the victim matched the physical evidence collected and the injuries, deputies say.
Investigators also learned that Langdale switched weapons while on scene and intentionally pointed out the wrong rifle to investigators to obscure his involvement, Chapman said.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Langdale’s home on Monday and recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting and obtained arrest warrants for Landale, Chapman said.
He surrendered to police at 9 a.m. Wednesday and was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.
