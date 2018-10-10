Orangeburg County deputies arrest murder suspect

ORANGEBURG COUNTY , SC (WCSC) -
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday deputies have a man wanted for murder is in custody.
Rashon Tyreek Asbery, 35, has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon by a felon convicted of a violent crime.
“I’ve said it before, there is no reason in the world that justifies this type of action against another human being,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Ravenell said investigators have been searching relentlessly for Asbery after reports of a man being shot in the upper body.
Investigators arived at a Forestry Road and Eutaw Road location where a witness said they saw Asbery fire at least one shot at the victim after an argument. The witness said Asbery sped off in a car that belonged to the witness.
A second witness said she saw the car speed from the scene leaving two individuals, one of which was on the ground.
A date for Asbery’s bond hearing has not been announced.
