Police working to identify suspect in sexual exposure incident

Police working to identify suspect in sexual exposure incident
Police released a sketch of a suspect wanted in an Oct. 3 sexual exposure incident. (Source: Charleston Police Dept.)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 10, 2018 at 12:27 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 12:27 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are trying to identify a suspect in an incident involving sexual exposure in downtown Charleston.

The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the area of Coming Street and Vanderhorst Street, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

The suspect is believed to be in his early to mid-20s, and has a tan or olive-colored skin, dark facial hair above his upper lip, dark brown eyes, dark curly hair, of average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a beige or off-white t-shirt.

The suspect was seated inside a dark grey colored Toyota Prius that was described as being in good condition and with a clean interior. Possible partial tag number similar to 1II or ILL but the state that issued it is unknown.

Anyone with information can notify Team 1 Investigator M. Christophersen at christophm@charleston-sc.gov.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.