Police working to identify suspect in sexual exposure incident

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are trying to identify a suspect in an incident involving sexual exposure in downtown Charleston.
The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the area of Coming Street and Vanderhorst Street, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
The suspect is believed to be in his early to mid-20s, and has a tan or olive-colored skin, dark facial hair above his upper lip, dark brown eyes, dark curly hair, of average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a beige or off-white t-shirt.
The suspect was seated inside a dark grey colored Toyota Prius that was described as being in good condition and with a clean interior. Possible partial tag number similar to 1II or ILL but the state that issued it is unknown.
Anyone with information can notify Team 1 Investigator M. Christophersen at christophm@charleston-sc.gov.
