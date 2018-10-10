Report: Driver in Charleston crash that killed 11-year-old girl had opioids in his system

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a man charged in a fatal downtown crash that killed an 11-year-old Danish girl had opioids in his system.
Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released a forensic services laboratory report for Jeffrey William Wakefield who was charged with felony DUI and reckless homicide in the July crash that killed Selma Akguel of Denmark.
SLED’s report states Wakefield had Fentanyl in his system.
In addition, lab results found he also tested positive for Mitragynine, an opioid receptor, and Diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used to treat allergies.
At the time of his arrest, Wakefield blew a 0.00 on his breath test, according to supplemental reports released. Authorities say the test was given to Wakefield after the crash, but wouldn’t have shown any additional drugs that could have been in his system at the time.
"There was still a chance that Mr. Wakefield had other illegal substances in his system," the report stated. Wakefield also told his father over the phone that he had gotten high and killed someone in previously released reports.
While he was on the phone with his father, he also said “there isn’t anything in my blood right now, but it might be in my system,” according to authorities.
Wakefield also told a nurse at Roper St. Francis that he was prescribed a number of different medications on a “as needed basis,” according to the report.
Selma Akguel was later identified as the victim struck by Wakefield’s SUV which sped through the intersection of Calhoun Drive at Rutledge Avenue before going up onto the sidewalk and killing her, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said.
Wakefield claimed he had been out drinking with a friend and only had non-alcoholic beer prior to the crash.
