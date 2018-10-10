Residents at Summerville neighborhood voicing concerns over poor drainage systems

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Residents on Atlantic Street in Summerville have voiced their concerns about their drainage systems.
They’re saying the ditches outside of their homes are not being cleaned out.
"The problem that we’re having is that our road’s ditches are not maintained,” said Linda Whetsell, a homeowner on Atlantic street. “And they’re clogged up. When it rains I have about two inches of water or more in my backyard.”
Dirt, weeds, and trash could be seen clogging the drains right across the street from Whetsell’s home.
That road is maintained by the state, so she’s tried to reach out to South Carolina’s Department of Transportation to try and get the problem resolved.
“Most of the time when I call them they’ll say,'Well we’ll have to check on it. We’ll put your street on the list,'” said Whetsell. “Well our street has been on the list for almost two weeks now, but where’s the work?”
Other residents in the neighborhood have expressed similar concerns, saying they have been paying for storm water drainage maintenance but are not seeing the work being done.
Whetsell said someone from the Department of Transportation went to her home on Monday and took pictures of the drainage systems, but she was not told when it would be cleaned up.
We have reached out to SCDOT for comment, but have not yet heard back.
