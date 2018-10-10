SCE&G reporting large power outage in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - SCE&G is reporting an outage affecting customers in Charleston and Beaufort Counties.
As of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1,733 Charleston County customers were without power, according to the utility’s website. Another 68 were reported without power in Beaufort County.
The largest single outage is in the West Ashley area where 1,621 are reported without power.
The website states power is expected to be restored by 5:30 a.m.
It is not yet clear what caused the outage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
