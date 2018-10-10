Summerville man convicted, sentenced in 2015 fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a Summerville man to four decades in prison in the 2015 shooting death of a woman at a West Ashley apartment complex.
William Thomas Gule, Jr., was convicted Wednesday in the killing of Pamela M. Burgess, according to Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office spokesperson Heather Speizman.
A Charleston County jury convicted Gule on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Judge Doyet Early sentenced Gule to 40 years for the murder conviction and five years concurrent for the firearm charge, Speizman said.
Charleston Police responded to a reported shooting at 8:24 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2015, and found a woman dead inside an apartment in an upstairs bedroom, police said.
Investigators have said they believe the death was domestic related.
Gule, who was denied bond the day after the killing, called the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch and told the dispatcher the he accidentally shot his baby’s mother after the two had an argument over who was keeping their son, according to an affidavit.
Investigators say he told 911 dispatchers he had been in a "tussle" with her.
According to police, Gule said the shooting happened at 6 a.m. and he did not know if the victim survived the shooting because he left the home with their son.
In addition, investigators say Gule told the dispatcher that he dropped his son off at his father’s home, and he wanted to turn himself in.
Prosecutors said forensic evidence conclusively showed the victim was shot four times while she was lying in her bed and that Gule and Burgess had a "tumultuous relationship with an unreported history of domestic violence."
“Domestic violence has been a scar on the face of South Carolina for some time,” Assistant Solicitor Culver Kidd said. “Violence within the homes of South Carolinians must be addressed at its source, so that children such as the one involved in this case, do not have to go through life without the benefit of either parent.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.