Tropical Storm Warnings in effect as we await Hurricane Michael’s arrival!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hurricane Michael is ready to make landfall in the Panhandle of Florida as the strongest storm ever recorded to hit that area. Michael will move northward as a weakening hurricane, and then a tropical storm, as it moves across Georgia and into the Midlands of South Carolina. The current forecast track will place the heaviest rain and strongest winds just inland from the coast of the Lowcountry. The biggest concerns with Michael are tropical storm force wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Coastal flooding, high surf and dangerous rip currents are also concerns. Impacts from Michael will begin to arrive in the Lowcountry overnight with the rain and wind possible by Thursday morning. The bulk of the storm will pass through between sunrise and late afternoon. Conditions will improve rapidly by Thursday evening.
TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE LOWCOUNTRY
EXPECTED IMPACTS FROM HURRICANE MICHAEL
WINDS: Tropical Storm winds possible late tonight and during the day Thursday. Highest wind gusts will be along the coast and inland near I-95. Gusts 50-60 mph near I-95, 40-50 mph near the coast.
FLOODING: Heaviest rain will fall inland between I-95 and Columbia. 3-6″ inland, 1-3″ along the coast.
SURGE/COASTAL FLOODING: Tides will run 1-2′ above normal producing coastal flooding. Main concern will be at high tides through tomorrow morning.
TORNADO: Moderate threat of tornadoes tonight/tomorrow morning. Make sure you are able to get tornado warnings overnight!
POWER OUTAGES: Scattered outages are possible. Trees on power lines are the biggest concern. Have the flashlights ready, phones charged.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.