Tropical Storm Warnings in effect as we await Hurricane Michael’s arrival!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hurricane Michael is ready to make landfall in the Panhandle of Florida as the strongest storm ever recorded to hit that area. Michael will move northward as a weakening hurricane, and then a tropical storm, as it moves across Georgia and into the Midlands of South Carolina. The current forecast track will place the heaviest rain and strongest winds just inland from the coast of the Lowcountry. The biggest concerns with Michael are tropical storm force wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Coastal flooding, high surf and dangerous rip currents are also concerns. Impacts from Michael will begin to arrive in the Lowcountry overnight with the rain and wind possible by Thursday morning. The bulk of the storm will pass through between sunrise and late afternoon. Conditions will improve rapidly by Thursday evening.