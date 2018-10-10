WATCH LIVE: Tri-County leaders to hold news conference on Michael preps

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Tri-County officials have called a news conference to brief the public on preparations for Hurricane Michael.
The news conference will be held at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in Ladson at 2 p.m.
CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps.
Charleston County opened a county shelter facility at 3765 Leeds Avenue at noon to both residents and pets. Shelter officials ask people bring the following items if they relocate to the shelter:
- Bedding
- Clothing
- Medications
- Your child’s stuffed animal
- Blanket
- Emergency kit
- Pet food and any medications
County residents who need transportation to the shelter should go to the nearest CARTA bus stop. Residents in an unincorporated area with no CARTA stops should go to the nearest Blue Hurricane pick-up sign and call 843-202-7904 to request pick-up. Transportation service will operate until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday if weather conditions permit.
The Charleston County Citizens Information Line will be active from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Residents can call 843-746-3900 for information. For Spanish, all 843-746-3909. The TTY number is 843-746-3911.
The county will move to OPCON 3 at 5 p.m. Wednesday. OPCON 3 means an emergency is likely and the county’s emergency operations center has partially activated.
All County Convenience Sites will remain open until 6 p.m. to help residents dispose of garbage and recyclables. They will close on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.