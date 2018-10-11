Authorities searching for wanted, registered sex offender with ties to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a wanted, registered sex offender who has ties with the Lowcountry.
The Department of Probation and Parole is looking for Isaac Wigfall Jr. wanted for a violation of probation. He’s currently on probation for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and is facing nine years in the Department of Corrections for the violation.
“His whereabouts are currently unknown and agents are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him,” DPP officials said.
A report states Wigfall has ties to the Johns Island area of Charleston County.
According to authorities, he is known to work in restaurants and fast food restaurants and may be staying in the North Charleston area.
DPP officials said Wigfall has multiple tattoos on both of his forearms that read “Island” and “Laugh Now Cry Later."
Authorities say Wigfall stands 5′11″ and weighs 230 pounds.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to call Agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 OR Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
