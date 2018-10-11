Deputies looking for missing Colleton Co. woman

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are looking for a missing woman.
Dianne Gibson was last seen Tuesday driving away from her house in the 16000 block of Sniders Highway in Islandton, South Carolina, according to deputies. She was driving a 2002, Toyota 4-door Tacoma with South Carolina tag 76371W.
She also made comments about her death and possible suicide, deputies say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-7144.
