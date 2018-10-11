Edisto Beach prepares for potential Hurricane Michael impacts

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry beaches remain under a tropical storm warning on Wednesday as people prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Michael.
“Today and tomorrow we’re supposed to get a whole lot of rain and wind and then a nice weekend, but it can turn like that,” Dr. Holly Wholtz said.
Wholtz has a house on Edisto and any time there’s a tropical storm coming up the coast, she heeds the warning and gets prepared.
“We do a safe guarding of the house when the tropical storm or hurricane gets closer. Michael is on its way so here I am,” Wholtz said.
Whotz said her house on Edisto suffered damage in Hurricane Matthew, and now they take all of the precautions.
“I’ll pull in the furniture. I’ll take down the swinging chairs and benches and make sure everything is locked and if need be I leave,” Wholtz said.
Live 5’s weather team said Edisto Beach could see winds up to 50 mph on Wednesday night and going into Thursday as Hurricane Matthew is expected to move into the Lowcountry.
Joan Lucas and her friends have been vacationing on Edisto and has noticed a change over the last few days.
“The waves have been huge, angry looking waves,” Lucas said.
Lucas wasn’t anticipating this type of weather when they got down here, but said they’re not going to let Hurricane Michael run them off.
“We’re watching, and we’ve got plenty of water made sure we had water,” Lucas said. “We’re going to fill our bathroom up with water and stay here.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.