Father finds mold in Capri Sun pouch

COLUMBUS, IN (WRTV/CNN) - A father says he discovered mold in a Capri Sun pouch that he was going to give to his 3-year-old last month.
“And I went to grab a couple, and there's one just seemed off,” Cameron Hardwick said.
He was concerned as he videotaped this that something did not feel right.
“So as you can see I don't know what that is, some kind of mold,” he said in the recording.
Hardwick made the discovery last month. He called the manufacturer, Kraft, which he says identified the substance as mold caused by micro puncture.
The product has faced similar issues in the past. On the Capri Sun website, the company details why mold can end up in a juice pouch.
“Although it’s rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores,” the company said. “Even if the hole is microscopic and not visibly detectable, it can be exposed to air.”
The company said a microscopic hole can create the problem, and that’s why they created clear-bottom pouches so consumers can check the product before drinking it.
The company adds it invested millions in packaging and quality to make pouches even stronger and more resistant to air leaks.
Hardwick is hoping that his posting on Facebook on the situation will raise awareness.
“I just wanted to make other parents grandparents aware of the issue so that they can make their own decision whether to purchase the product. It’s not an effort by any means for me to get something from Capri Sun or Kraft or get attention out of it,” he said. “It was just to get awareness of what’s out there. Once you deal with the safety and health of your children and children that you know, even if you don’t have any of your own, that’s concerning and you want to share that with other people.”
Consumers with questions can call 1-800-227-7478.
