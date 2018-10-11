Joey Leach Named Stingrays Team Captain

“Our hope is to have a team that’s full of leaders and that is bought in to what we’re trying to accomplish together,” Anastas said. “We’re going to have a leadership group of seven players and that includes our three captains, but it includes four more guys that we think can make a real impact in our locker room like Nick Roberto, Christian Horn, Marcus Perrier and Parker Milner. They’re guys that have been around a long time that can bring different perspectives and can draw from different experiences. When you combine all of our captains and the other four who are part of our leadership group, I think we’re really excited about the environment and the culture that’s going to breed in our locker room.”