Local tournament rescheduled months after deadly shooting

Local tournament rescheduled months after deadly shooting
Source: Pixabay
By Lisa Weismann | October 10, 2018 at 9:39 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 9:39 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two months after a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament, a local tournament has been rescheduled.

The Alley in downtown Charleston had postponed its Madden Xbox tournament, which was originally scheduled for September.

In August, a man shot and killed two people and injured 10 others at an e-sports tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

At the time, the bar/restaurant said in a statement, “In light of the very tragic recent events in Jacksonville, we’ve postponed our September 10th Madden Xbox Tournament. Please stay tuned for updates as we look for a more appropriate time to host this event.”

The tournament is now scheduled for October 18.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.