Local tournament rescheduled months after deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two months after a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament, a local tournament has been rescheduled.
The Alley in downtown Charleston had postponed its Madden Xbox tournament, which was originally scheduled for September.
In August, a man shot and killed two people and injured 10 others at an e-sports tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.
At the time, the bar/restaurant said in a statement, “In light of the very tragic recent events in Jacksonville, we’ve postponed our September 10th Madden Xbox Tournament. Please stay tuned for updates as we look for a more appropriate time to host this event.”
The tournament is now scheduled for October 18.
