Merkel allies brace for big setback in German state election

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, look at their watches after they and other members of the government posed for a group photo during two-day retreat at the government guest house Meseberg castle in Gransee north of Berlin, Germany. This weekend's state election in Bavaria has been casting a long shadow over German politics for the past year, and the aftershocks could cause more turbulence for Chancellor Angela Merkel's struggling national government. Polls suggest that Bavaria's center-right Christian Social Union party, which has run the southeastern region for 61 years, is heading for its worst performance since the 1950s on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) (AP)