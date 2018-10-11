Police investigating after man shot in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg early-Thursday morning in Georgetown.
According to an online post from the Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to the incident at Mingz Bar and Grill around 12:15 a.m. Upon their arrival, police were informed the shooting took place in the parking lot.
The 36-year-old victim was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital and then transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment, the post says.
If you have any information, call Georgetown police at 843-545-4300 or the Tip Line at 843-545-4400.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.