Report: Kelly Bryant to visit North Carolina

CLEMSON, NC (WCSC) - Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant will reportedly begin the search for his next school this weekend.
Inside Carolina reported Wednesday night that Bryant is set to visit North Carolina on Saturday to watch the Tar Heels take on Virginia Tech.
The UNC staff has been in contact with Bryant since he left Clemson last month according to the report. That was after Bryant was told by Dabo Swinney that he would be replaced as the starting quarterback by true freshman Trevor Lawrence.
Bryant would be eligible to play next season after having already graduated from Clemson.
The QB had a 16-2 record since taking over as the starter in Death Valley at the start of the 2017 season. He helped lead Clemson to the College Football Playoff last year and helped them start 4-0 this season.
