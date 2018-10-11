Report: Kelly Bryant to visit North Carolina

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) passes in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football bowl game against Alabama, in New Orleans. Veteran Kelly Bryant is Clemson's starting quarterback, holding off promising freshman Trevor Lawrence. The second-ranked Tigers open the season Saturday at home against Furman. The team released its first depth chart Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, with Bryant on top in the closely watched competition. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File) (Rusty Costanza)