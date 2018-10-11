Roof leak hits National Weather Service Columbia office, takes out weather radios

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A roof leak at the Columbia National Weather Service office has taken out the weather radio system, the service said on social media Thursday.
The incident happened as Tropical Storm Michael rolled through South Carolina after making a catastrophic landfall on the Florida Panhandle and rolling through Georgia Wednesday into Thursday.
While the servers in the Greenville office are up and running again, the NOAA weather radios and the Columbia radar will be down “UFN” or until further notice.
The post says: “A roof leak at the office has impacted our backup power supply and one of our AWIPS servers. We are bringing down all of our systems and plan to restart them on generator power. US National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg SC is backing us up, but NOAA Weather Radio and Columbia radar will be unavailable UFN.”
