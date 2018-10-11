Senator Graham to tour Hurricane Florence disaster areas

Official portrait of Senator Lindsey Graham of SC.
By Casey Watson | October 11, 2018 at 3:31 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 3:52 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) will tour and discuss recovery efforts from Hurricane Florence in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions of South Carolina on Friday.

In a press release, it says that Graham will be accompanied by Pam Patenaude, the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Deputy Secretary Patenaude brings more than 30 years of experience in the areas of housing, economic development, real estate, and public policy.

Graham’s schedule is as follows:

1:30 p.m. - Visit with Socastee Neighborhood Residents

1053 Starcreek Circle Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

3:00 p.m. - Meet with Horry County Officials

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

President’s Board Room, Building 100

2050 US-501 Conway, South Carolina

4:30 p.m. - Survey Property Damaged by Hurricane Florence

1134 Strawberry Street Marion, South Carolina

