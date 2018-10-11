Summerville’s Bennett named Mr. Football finalist

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville senior quarterback Johnathan Bennett was named one of five finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football award on Wednesday night by the South Carolina Coaches Athletic Association.
The award goes to the best player in the state.
Bennett has been putting up big numbers so far this season helping the Green Wave get out to a 5-2 start. He’s thrown for over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for over 500 yards and another 10 scores.
He’ll go up against TL Hanna DL Zacch Pickens, a South Carolina commit, Wyatt Tunall of Chester, West Florence’s Ailym Ford and Darius Tyrell Jackson of Wren for the award. The winner will be named at halftime of the North-South game in Conway on December 15th.
Bennett will try to become the 4th player from the Lowcountry to win the award in the last seven years joining Goose Creek’s Tramel Terry (2012), Stratford’s Jacob Park (2013) and Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester (2017).
